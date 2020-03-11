Cop assault will be your last chance, woman told

A WOMAN with alcohol issues subjected police to a tirade of verbal abuse outside a bar while her father was trying to get her into a car to go home.

An Ipswich court this week heard a female police officer was kicked twice in the neck in an incident that occurred after the women kept staggering back towards the hotel from her father’s vehicle.

Ipswich Magistrate Roger Stark heard Annalise Laurina Schmidt was trying to deal with her alcohol problem, seeking professional help, and gave her a final chance to have no conviction recorded against her name.

In doing so, he warned Schmidt it was likely to be her last opportunity.

She was ordered to complete an 18-month supervised probation order and continue with her efforts.

Schmidt, 23, from North Booval, pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to assaulting police; two charges of committing public nuisance; and serious assault/resist/obstruct a police officer.

Prosecutor Sergeant Chris O’Neill said the charges stem from two separate incidents on November 16 last year, and on January 24 this year.

The court heard police were abused with various insults as they dealt with her erratic behaviour. He said the incidents had been prolonged and escalated into quite ridiculous behaviour.

“She has issues in controlling her behaviour when substances are involved,” Sgt O’Neill said.

“There was a prior wilful damage offence in December and in November an infringement notice for public nuisance.” Police sought a supervised probation order as being an appropriate penalty, and this was agreed to by her lawyer Matthew Fairclough.

Medical reports were tended with Mr Fairclough saying her problems were not helped by alcohol use.

In an incident on November 16 she seriously assaulted police outside Goleby’s basement in Ipswich at 10.40pm.

Mr Stark said facts state Schmidt’s father was trying to assist her when she was verbally arguing with him.

She then struggled violently with police, with the incident recorded on CCTV.

Mr Stark said she kicked the female officer in the neck during a struggle.

“Police shouldn’t have to put up with that behaviour,” he said.

Mr Stark took into account the medical reports and significant difficulties in her life.