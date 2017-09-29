37°
Opinion

Gavin Cooper in a select club for NRL Grand Final

Joel Gould
by

WHEN Gavin Cooper leads the Cowboys onto the field in the NRL grand final on Sunday he will join an elite club.

Just two former Ipswich Jets - favourite sons Kevin Walters and Allan Langer - have captained NRL clubs in grand finals.

Langer and Walters never lost any of the five they captained for the Broncos either.

Now Cooper will become the first forward from the Jets to captain an NRL club in the decider.

He only played for Ipswich during two seasons while contracted to the Titans but Cooper told the QT during Origin camp how much he relished the experience under then coach Kevin Walters.

Cooper epitomises what the Jets stand for in many respects with his resilience, toughness and humble approach to the task at hand.

There are several former Jets who have played in and won grand finals including Gary Coyne, Jason Hetherington and Steve Matai.

Cooper and his Cowboys, like the Jets in 2015, have defied the critics to even reach the grand final. It would also be a wonderful reward for the 32-year-old to get the same result Ipswich did in 2015.

Topics:  gavin cooper my comment north queensland cowboys nrl grand final 2017

Ipswich Queensland Times
