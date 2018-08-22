Menu
LEARN: Members from the Spinners and Weavers will be doing demonstrations at the upcoming Ipswich Heritage Day. David Nielsen
Cooneana Homestead to celebrate 150 years

Ashleigh Howarth
by
22nd Aug 2018 12:00 AM

COONEANA Homestead will celebrate a big milestone this weekend and you are invited to take part in the festivities.

On Sunday, August 26, it is the 150th anniversary of this great attraction, and to celebrate, there will be a family fun day with lots to see and do.

There will be presentations on Ipswich's history, blacksmith demonstrations, the Ipswich Vintage Machinery Club, Queensland Metal Artisans Collective, historic motorcycles, the Ipswich Hospital Museum, Ipswich Genealogy Society, Spinners and Weavers, Ipswich Men's Shed, calligraphy demonstrations and a model railway display.

The 150th anniversary celebrations will be held on Sunday, August 26 from 10am-2pm.

Entry is $5 per adult and is cash only as there will be no eftpos facilities available.

Kids under the age of 12 are free.

The Cooneana Heritage Centre is located at 1041 Redbank Plains Rd, New Chum.

For more information, send an email to enquiries@ ipswichhistoricalsociety.com.

Ipswich Advertiser

