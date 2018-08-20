Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Coominya fire burns through open grassland

20th Aug 2018 11:16 AM

MULTIPLE Queensland Fire and Emergency Services crews are currently on scene at a bushfire burning near Hay Rd and Brisbane Valley Highway, Coominya.

The fire broke out earlier today and is presently posing no threat to property at this time.

Firefighters are monitoring the blaze to ensure it remains within containment lines.

At 1.35am this morning, the fire was burning on open grazing land and travelling from Hay Rd toward the Brisbane Valley Highway, Coominya

Nearby residents will be affected by a smoke haze throughout the day.

Residents are asked to close windows and doors and if suffering from a respiratory condition, keep medications close by.

Motorists should drive with caution and to conditions.

If residents are concerned their property is under threat they are advised to call Triple Zero (000) immediately.　

bushfire coominya ipswich bush fire qfes
Gatton Star

Top Stories

    Tears flow as Ipswich councillors give final speeches

    premium_icon Tears flow as Ipswich councillors give final speeches

    Council News Tears have been shed as Ipswich councillors delivered their final speeches in the council chamber ahead of their sacking by the State Government tomorrow.

    Debris flies after truck crash on motorway bridge

    Debris flies after truck crash on motorway bridge

    News Cars have been showered in plasterboard after a truck crash

    'It's in city's best interest': MPs back council's dismissal

    premium_icon 'It's in city's best interest': MPs back council's dismissal

    Politics Mullen, Howard, Madden and Miller back dismissal

    Golden Lor serves up tasty Asian meals in Ripley

    Golden Lor serves up tasty Asian meals in Ripley

    News Asian cuisine now dished up at Ripley Town Centre

    • 20th Aug 2018 1:45 PM

    Local Partners