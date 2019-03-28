Cooler weather on the horizon

AS we edge towards the end of March, there is the promise of cooler days ahead.

It comes after weeks of unseasonably warm weather since the start of autumn.

Wednesday and yesterday hinted at that cool change, with the temperature hovering between a decidedly chilly 19.9C and 26.5C.

More of that is expected in the first few days of April, with Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday of next week all forecast to be a degree or two under 30C.

Before that, the city will have a few more days above 30C.

Today, tomorrow and Sunday are all expected to test that mark.

Watch out for Sunday, however, its maximum might be above average but the minimum is likely to surprise too, with the potential for a start of 14C.

Gatton will also wake up to a low of 14C but Boonah and Laidley will go lower with 13C on the cards.

The first few days of April will experience chilly mornings, with 16C, 18C and 17C forecast for Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday respectively.

What will be welcome in the coming days is the potential for more rain.

In the 24-hour period up to 9am yesterday, falls of 17mm were recorded at Amberley.

More is expected in the next 48 hours.

There is a 50 per cent chance of showers today, most likely in the late morning, with at most 3mm.

Rainfall totals are forecast to be higher tomorrow, with 6-15mm in the gauges.

There is also the possibility of a thunderstorm in the afternoon or early evening.

Conditions are expected to dry out over Sunday and Monday, with some unsettled weather returning once again on Tuesday and Wednesday.