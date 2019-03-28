Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Weather

Cooler weather on the horizon

28th Mar 2019 4:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

AS we edge towards the end of March, there is the promise of cooler days ahead.

It comes after weeks of unseasonably warm weather since the start of autumn.

Wednesday and yesterday hinted at that cool change, with the temperature hovering between a decidedly chilly 19.9C and 26.5C.

More of that is expected in the first few days of April, with Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday of next week all forecast to be a degree or two under 30C.

Before that, the city will have a few more days above 30C.

Today, tomorrow and Sunday are all expected to test that mark.

Watch out for Sunday, however, its maximum might be above average but the minimum is likely to surprise too, with the potential for a start of 14C.

Gatton will also wake up to a low of 14C but Boonah and Laidley will go lower with 13C on the cards.

The first few days of April will experience chilly mornings, with 16C, 18C and 17C forecast for Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday respectively.

What will be welcome in the coming days is the potential for more rain.

In the 24-hour period up to 9am yesterday, falls of 17mm were recorded at Amberley.

More is expected in the next 48 hours.

There is a 50 per cent chance of showers today, most likely in the late morning, with at most 3mm.

Rainfall totals are forecast to be higher tomorrow, with 6-15mm in the gauges.

There is also the possibility of a thunderstorm in the afternoon or early evening.

Conditions are expected to dry out over Sunday and Monday, with some unsettled weather returning once again on Tuesday and Wednesday.

forecasts ipswich weather rain temperatures
Ipswich Queensland Times

Top Stories

    ‘Stitched up’: Pauline Hanson hits back over secret tape

    ‘Stitched up’: Pauline Hanson hits back over secret tape

    Politics PAULINE Hanson has finally fronted the cameras to respond to the Al Jazeera documentary which has left her party embroiled in scandal.

    • 28th Mar 2019 2:52 PM
    Top 10 Barty urged to reach for Grand Slam win

    premium_icon Top 10 Barty urged to reach for Grand Slam win

    Tennis Grand slam win best next goal for Barty, coach says

    • 28th Mar 2019 3:40 PM
    Man claims police broke his arm, sues for $7.5m

    premium_icon Man claims police broke his arm, sues for $7.5m

    Crime Police call for legal action against them to be thrown out

    • 28th Mar 2019 3:00 PM
    Call to ‘dissolve’ Queensland council

    premium_icon Call to ‘dissolve’ Queensland council

    Council News Disgruntled residents call for southeast Queensland council to go

    • 28th Mar 2019 2:40 PM