Cool summer for students as parents chip in for air con

FUNDING BOOST: Lowood State High School P&C Association members Sharon McKenzie, Jeff Kalinowski, Carol Teis and Nikki Hough hand the $40,000 cheque to principal Steve Henderson.

FUNDING BOOST: Lowood State High School P&C Association members Sharon McKenzie, Jeff Kalinowski, Carol Teis and Nikki Hough hand the $40,000 cheque to principal Steve Henderson.

THE Lowood community has done its part to help keep the classroom a tad more tolerable for students when they return to school.

The Parents and Citizens Association has raised $40,000 towards the installation of an air-conditioning system at Lowood State High School.

Funds were raised over the past two years through a series of raffles, sausage sizzles and canteen takings.

Lowood State High School P&C president Merryl Swan said the air-conditioning project would start during the Christmas holidays.

"When the school community buys from the P&C shops it directly benefits the students," she said.

"Thank you from the P&C to all of those parents, students and volunteers who have supported us over the years and continue to support us into the future.

"Especially thank you to the two dedicated staff who run the canteen and uniform shop, without their assistance the fundraising efforts would be impossible."

School principal Steve Henderson said the P&C's contribution was a vital step towards helping students learn in a more comfortable environment.

"This means in 2018 and beyond there will be a number of comfortable classrooms," Mr Henderson said.

"Thank you from the whole school community."