COOL IT: Temps to fall across Qld and NSW this weekend

Owen Jacques
by

EVERYONE has their air conditioning at full power today, but there will soon be some relief from this scorcher of a spring.

Roma Airport in south-west Queensland and Casino Airport in northern New South Wales were both among the hottest spots in the country with each notching up 40 degree days.

Cloudless skies and little chance of rain for most of the state meant almost no town escaped temperatures roaring into the 30s.

Northern New South Wales and the Mid North Coast enjoyed slightly more civilised conditions with the Bureau of Meteorology expected most towns to hover around the high 20s.

But this weekend, the BOM is promising some relief.

Showers are on the cards for much of Queensland and northern NSW, and that desperately needed rain could save us from another painfully sweaty Sunday.

After Roma's effort today, its minimum will fall to 11C on Sunday.

In Warwick, the temperature will tumble to a chilly 7C

And in Lismore the minimum will slide down to a very pleasant, if a little cool, 11C.

The BOM says a high pressure system shifting east over southern Australia should "finally result in a decrease of temperatures of central and south-eastern districts." in Queensland.

Expect a medium chance of patchy light rain and showers extending north.

For NSW, the northern region can expect the chance of a shower while the rest of the state will enjoy "fine and mostly sunny weather".

 

SUNDAY FORECAST:

Bundaberg: Shower or two, 17-28

Caboolture Possible shower 14-26

Gladstone: Possible shower 18-28

Gympie: Possible shower, 15-28

Hervey Bay, possible shower, 16-27

Ipswich: Possible shower 11-26

Mackay: Partly cloudy, 16-30

Maroochydore: Shower or two, 15-25

Maryborough:  Possible shower,16-28

Proserpine: Partly cloudy, 14-32

Redcliffe: Possible shower: 17-23

Rockhampton: Possible shower, 18-32

Roma: Shower or two, 11-26

Toowoomba: Patchy rain, 13-23

Warwick: Possible rain, 7-25

 

NSW

Coffs Harbour: Possible Shower, 11-25. 

Grafton: Shower or two, 11-25

Lismore: Shower or two, 9-25 

Tweed: Shower or two, 15-21

Byron Bay: Morning shower or two,17-22

