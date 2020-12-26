Cool detail in Aussies’ touching gesture for cricket great

Australia’s cricket stars have delivered a moving tribute to honour the career of Aussie legend Dean Jones at the Boxing Day Test.

Cricketers and fans have come together to remember the spectacular life and career of Aussie cricket icon Dean Jones on the opening day of the Boxing Day Test in Melbourne.

The tributes flowed and signs for the man known as "Deano" began to fill the stands, but it was the Aussie XI who delivered their own tribute to the legacy of the former superstar.

A call to "Zinc Up for Deano" was put out to the public yesterday for those watching the famous Test, a move to honour the man who rocked the zinc'd bottom lip.

As the squads lined up for the national anthem, fans couldn't help but point out the Aussies all rocking zinc on the lips for Jones.

Absolutely love the zinc on the lips from the Aussies.



What a fantastic tribute to Dean Jones 🙌#AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/3h6cw6C6Yg — Lachlan McKirdy (@LMcKirdy7) December 25, 2020

Nice touch with every Aussie rocking the zinc on the lower lip #RIPDeano #AUSvIND — Andrew McCormack (@_AMcCormack7) December 25, 2020

Jones was in India preparing to commentate on the IPL when he collapsed in his Mumbai hotel and died in September, aged 59.

Both of Jones' daughters posted emotional messages on Instagram as they celebrated their first Christmas without the dashing batsman turned pundit and coach.

In a photo with Jane and her sister Isabella, Phoebe wrote: "From ours to yours, wishing you a very Merry Christmas. Although it's incredibly sad to reminisce the Christmases we knew, this year we will celebrate in memory of you and Granma."

She added a love heart and cricket bat emoji at the end. Aussie cricket great Brett Lee commented on the post with a love heart emoji of his own.

Jones' daughters also encouraged people to #zincupfordeano at the MCG to show their love and support for the Australian cricket cult hero.

