Cool days ahead for city and surrounds

14th May 2018 4:00 PM

Sunny with the chance of light winds. That's how your weather is shaping up for the rest of the week.

The Bureau's report for tomorrow is a chilly nine degrees start, topping out at 26C. Wednesday's conditions will be much the same.

On Thursday expect partly cloudy skies with a 20% chance of showers or patchy rain.

Friday will be the coldest day of the week with a start of seven degrees, warming to a high of 26. Overhead it will be sunny with a slight chance of a shower and light winds.

Similar temperatures will persist into the weekend with sunny skies and a slight chance of a shower.

Ipswich Queensland Times

