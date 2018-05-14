Cool days ahead for city and surrounds
Sunny with the chance of light winds. That's how your weather is shaping up for the rest of the week.
The Bureau's report for tomorrow is a chilly nine degrees start, topping out at 26C. Wednesday's conditions will be much the same.
On Thursday expect partly cloudy skies with a 20% chance of showers or patchy rain.
Friday will be the coldest day of the week with a start of seven degrees, warming to a high of 26. Overhead it will be sunny with a slight chance of a shower and light winds.
Similar temperatures will persist into the weekend with sunny skies and a slight chance of a shower.