Cool change on the way after midweek rain expected

IPSWICH should expect rain this week before cool temperatures begin to set in next weekend.

From tomorrow there will be above a 50 per cent chance of rain until Saturday but Bureau of Meteorology meteorologist Adam Blazak said rainfall totals in the area would reach 10mm "if we're lucky".

"We are expecting to see another chance of seeing showers through the middle of the week and that's associated with a surface trough and an upper trough," he said.

"By the end of the week after that pushes through, we will probably start to see dry air move back into the area.

"That will see minimum temperatures starting to get pretty chilly.

"Potentially this (coming) weekend we will start seeing temperatures getting close to 10 degrees and probably further west start to get into single figures."

Maximum temperatures will sit at about 27C but cloud cover would limit the heat, resulting in mild conditions.

"Wednesday will be our best chance of getting some pretty good (rain)," he said.

"Now that we've had a bit of rain recently, that should be put to good use and the lawns and the gardens will enjoy that."