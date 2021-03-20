‘Cool, calm, collected’ coach sets Jets on winning path

Rosewood-Jets coach Phil Dennis was happy with his team's victory over the Queensland ADF side at the North Ipswich Reserve. Picture: David Lems

IF only every game was won as comfortably in this type of footy for first-time Rosewood-Ipswich Jets coach Phil Dennis.

After watching his team turn on the try-scoring Jets style he wants, Dennis was a happy man at the North Ipswich Reserve.

The squad the record-breaking Dennis is building showcased plenty of speed and fine finishing in outrunning a spirited Queensland-based Australian Defence Force combination 50-18 this afternoon.

As an Intrust Super Cup halfback/lock, Dennis was one of the best in Queensland rugby league, playing in the most games (282) of any footballer during his 14 seasons with Souths Logan.

However, the former team leader is hoping his immense knowledge of the game will continue to rub off on his squad when the Rosewood Jets debut a team in this year's Rugby League Ipswich competition kicking off after Easter.

"It's my first time as actual coach,'' Dennis, 37, said.

"I think being the captain for 10 years or so at Souths I can see that as now like being an on-field coach.

"I'm pretty excited to take on the boys and I'll be playing throughout the year as well.

"I'll let the halves learn a bit through the games and just see how they go.''

After a disappointing previous 40 minute each half trial against Rosewood, Dennis was all smiles after today's trial game on a hot afternoon at the Reserve.

"It was a good hitout for the boys, dealing with their fitness today,'' he said.

"I had 22 players, used them all.''

His team is being prepared to join the other regular club sides in this year's Rugby League Ipswich A-Grade competition.

"Most of those boys will feature in that side,'' Dennis said.

"A few of them might go back to their local clubs.''

The Jets led 26-12 at halftime against the Australian Defence Force team.

"Just playing 'Jets footy','' he said when asked what was most pleasing about the result.

"Last week we played 40 minutes and we didn't even look like playing Jets footy.

"Same game plan as what (Intrust Super) Cup is. That's what we are doing, that's across the club.

"Just making sure they are getting under, getting across, not being selfish and just playing some footy.''

Dennis was pleased to see the tries in his game coming from a number of different players including Teevan, Isaak Toby, Shar Walden and Nulla Budden.

"The boys like to share as well and when they're playing together we can have better results during the season,'' Dennis said.

True to adopting the Jets club approach, Dennis later sat on the Ipswich bench in their season-opening 46-12 Intrust Super Cup loss to the Townsville Blackhawks.

Ipswich Jets halfback Jacob Teevan won the man-of-the-match award in his team's impressive win over the Queensland-based Australian Defence Force side at the North Ipswich Reserve. Picture: David Lems

Trial game man of the match Jacob Teevan said rookie coach Dennis was settling in well.

"It's really good,'' Teevan said.

"He's been out here as a player the last couple of years and all the boys really get along with him.

"All the boys really respect him and know what he's done in the game. He's a really cool head, much like the Walker brothers were like as well.

"He epitomises that as well as how calm he is. He just has a really good calming influence over our team, especially with our style of footy when it can be quite fancy.

"It's having someone over the top who is really calm, cool and collected to give simple team messages across the boys.''

The Rosewood-Jets side reflect on their first half in their trial match against the Queensland ADF side at the North Ipswich Reserve. Picture: David Lems



Dennis expects Teevan to work between both sides waiting for a possible Intrust Super Cup call-up, having played in the top team in 2019.

"He'll probably feature with us for a while but we know injuries and he'll be straight up there,'' Dennis said.

As for his first coaching stint after 14 seasons playing in the state league, Dennis sounded relaxed and in control.

"It's probably something to get used to. But for me, probably not so much,'' he said.

"Being a captain for so long and pretty much coaching as you play, it's going to be pretty similar.''

His expectations for the new Jets side are simple, as he takes an important leadership role.

"Turning out a good side and making sure that they are playing Jets footy and improving week-to-week,'' he said.

Dennis wants to ensure his players are ready to step into head coach Keiron Lander's side any time they are required.

"That's going to be our big aim,'' he said.

"I have played across most positions on the footy field so I can pass it (his experience) on.''