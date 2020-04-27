Cooking up a storm at home

An initiative aimed at teaching kids how to cook from home online will start up again this week.

Ipswich Hospital Foundation launched ‘Virtual Kids Kitchen’, a program to give children a hands-on cooking experience from the comfort of their own homes.

‘Virtual Kids Kitchen’ is the digital extension of ‘Kids Kitchen’, an initiative launched last year to get kids more active in the kitchen.

The program focuses on food tasting, core cooking skills and nutrition education.

Ipswich mum, Melissa, participated in the initiative last year and said it was a fantastic experience for her and her kids.

“ It boosted their confidence in the kitchen and in turn increased their independence at home,” she said.

Melissa said her kids now cook their own breakfast after participating in the program.

“They are both able to follow recipes and are much better with measurements,” she said.

“Well worth the time and the food they bring home for us to try is a bit of a bonus too!”

The set up is simple all that is needed is supervised access to a smart device in your kitchen.

The next 5-week block of hands on cooking experiences starts on Thursday 30th April 2020.

Limited spaces are available and are filling fast! For more information and to register your little chefs in our next intake of Virtual Kids Kitchen, head to www.ihfoundation.org.au/kidskitchen/

Read more stories by Samtui Selave