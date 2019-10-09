Cookie the koala safely returned to wild

COOKIE'S RETURN: Cookie the koala released back into the wild after a six-month recovery.

Minta Photography

COOKIE the koala, named after the late Australian Idol finalist and country music singer Kate Cook, was released back into bushland within 1km from where she was found alone and unwell.

Cookie spent six months with her carer Maureen Hall from the Ipswich Koala Protection Society.

"She was very timid at the start and didn't like to be touched,” Ms Hall said.

"But, she gradually learned to trust me and soon enjoyed the attention. She has been very independent, which will make her transition back into the wild much easier for her.”

Minta Photography

At times it was uncertain if Cookie would make it, but with the dedication of her carers, and Cookie's determination to get back home to the wild, she pulled through.

When news of Cookie was shared on Kate Cook's Facebook Fan Page, Kate Cook's sisters, Sam Cook and Paula Stone were humbled by the story.

"Losing Kate has been a devastating reality to comprehend,” older sister Paula Stone said.

"She had a tender heart, which was often hidden by her larger then life personality,” youngest sister Sam Cook said.

"Her love and generosity had no boundaries. If someone was in need, Kate was at the forefront.”

Both girls, determined to keep Kate's generous spirit alive, have pledged to use the fan base built by Kate during her time on Australian Idol to shine a light on positive causes that she believed in.

"Kate would be stoked with the efforts put in to preserve our native animals and on a personal level, it means the world to us that the love for our sister is being carried on in such a positive way.”