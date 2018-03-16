Menu
A judge has denied a killer’s request to keep his rifle for ‘sentimental reasons’.
Crime

Killer fails to keep rifle involved in fatal shooting

by Ed Gardiner
16th Mar 2018 5:27 AM
A CONVICTED murderer who wanted to keep a rifle "for sentimental reasons" has had his bizarre request denied.

Maxwell John Pain shot and killed his son-in-law, David Paris, at Raywood, near Bendigo, in 2014.

The 55-year-old farmer is serving a 23-year sentence for the murder after being convicted in the Supreme Court last year.

Pain drove to Mr Paris's home with two loaded guns and shot him through the driver's window with a 12-gauge shotgun. A .17 calibre rifle beside Pain was not fired.

Police seized both weapons following the murder.

In a bizarre submission to the Supreme Court, the avid hunter argued he should be allowed to keep the rifle in part because of its "sentimental value". But Judge Michael Croucher said Pain's argument did "not come within a bull's roar of justifying a decision to decline to order forfeiture".

"It would be a rare case - if ever - that a person convicted of murder by shooting with a firearm would be able successfully to resist forfeiture of any of his or her firearms," he said.

Judge Croucher ordered that both weapons be destroyed.

