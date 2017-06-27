Guilty Ipswich burglar given 'shortest possible' jail term

AN IPSWICH man with a 10-year criminal history who was involved in an early-morning home invasion on a young mum has been sentenced to the shortest possible period in custody.

Geary John Close, 27, was one of five people charged over the 3am burglary committed at Leichhardt in August 2015 but had already been behind bars for more than a year by the time he was sentenced to the standing of the court in Ipswich District Court on Friday.

Close and four other people robbed the mother of three after a dispute in her garage earlier the same night.

The court heard a female accomplice demanded electrical items and Close helped to load a stereo, speaker system, X-Box and some bedding into the get-away car.

He was sentenced in September last year in Ipswich Magistrates Court to 12 months in jail for a string of offences including threatening violence, burglary, and stealing.

Those offences were committed within days of the Leichhardt robbery.

He was waiting to go to trial for that robbery when he pleaded guilty to the other charges.

Close served six days in custody after he didn't show up to day one of the trial back in March.

In sentencing on the Leichhardt burglary charge Judge Alexander Horneman-Wren said if Close was sentenced on all the matters in September, he would have been given 18 months in prison.

Close had already served 375 days in custody for the crimes.

Judge Horneman-Wren said he did not believed sentencing Close to a suspended sentence was appropriate.

"There is a high likelihood that if you re-offend and had to be dealt with on the suspended sentence it would be unjust to activate," he said.

"Hopefully this highlights the stupidity of not turning up on the first day of a trial, you were picked up and spent six days in jail while you waiting for this to be heard."

Close pleaded guilty to burglary and stealing and was allowed to be released on Friday due to the time he had already spent behind bars.