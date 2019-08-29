Menu
Kevin Hanley leaves the Toowoomba courthouse during his trial.
Kevin Hanley leaves the Toowoomba courthouse during his trial.
Convicted killer still waiting for appeal to be heard

Peter Hardwick
by
29th Aug 2019 5:00 AM
CONVICTED killer Kevin Patrick Hanley is still waiting for the hearing of an appeal against his conviction for murder.

The 71-year-old appeared by video link from Borallon Correction Centre in Ipswich to tell the Toowoomba Magistrates Court that his appeal was yet to be heard by the Court of Appeal and so asked that drug charges against him be adjourned.

Hanley is serving a life sentence for the murder of Matthew Morcus who was shot and killed at Hanley's residence outside Millmerran in 2016.

During the subsequent search of his property, police claim 1.38kg of marijuana was found and he was charged with producing and possessing a dangerous drug and unlawfully possessing weapons.

Hanley told the court he had sacked his lawyers on those charges and at the moment was representing himself.

He was still waiting to receive the brief of evidence pertaining to those charges, he told the court.

Magistrate Graham Lee therefore remanded Hanley on bail and adjourned the drug charges for mention back in the same court on September 25.

