Police in forest near Beerburrum on Sunshine Coast where the body of Donald Rogers was found in March 2004.
News

Convicted killer secretly filmed young girl

Danielle Buckley
13th Jul 2020 1:58 PM
A CONVICTED killer who dumped the body of his flatmate in Sunshine Coast bushland has faced court on child sex charges.

Raymond Paul Davy, 57, who was jailed over the manslaughter of Donald Rogers in December 2003, secretly filmed an eight-year-old girl and "zoomed in on her crotch", a Brisbane court heard.

Davy appeared in Brisbane District Court on Monday where he pleaded guilty to possessing child exploitation material and indecent treatment of a child.

In March last year, Queensland Police found three videos Davy had taken of the fully-clothed girl as well as 27 child exploitation images on his phone.

He told police that he had bought the phone off a drug dealer - but could not explain why he had not deleted the images, the court was told.

 

Police in forest near Beerburrum on Sunshine Coast where the body of Donald Rogers was found in March 2004.
Crown prosecutor Noel Needham said the offences were the latest in an "incredibly lengthy" criminal history that spanned 40 years.

"His conviction today means he's covered most chapters of the criminal code throughout his life," Mr Needham said.

In 2006, a jury found Davy had murdered Mr Rogers, whose remains were found in a forest near Beerburrum.

His cause of death has never been determined.

 

The cause of Donald Rogers’s death has never been determined.
Less than two years later Davy won a retrial, and was sentenced to 11-and-a-half years' jail for manslaughter.

Davy's guilty plea was accepted on the basis that he was affected by heroin and did not intend to cause the diabetic pensioner's death, but did have a desire to access his money.

Judge Jennifer Rosengren said Davy had an "unenviable and extensive" criminal history, but noted it was his first sexual offence.

She said it was serious offending but was at the "lower end of the scale" because the girl was unaware that he had been filming her and he had not touched her.

Davy was sentenced to 18 months' jail.

After more than a year in jail, he was given immediate release.

The court was told that he hoped to live in Fortitude Valley and work in the hospitality industry.

*For 24-hour sexual violence support call the national hotline 1800RESPECT on 1800 737 732 or MensLine on 1800 600 636.

