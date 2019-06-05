Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A new photo Trent Thorburn that has been uploaded with a Tinder profile purportedly belonging to him.
A new photo Trent Thorburn that has been uploaded with a Tinder profile purportedly belonging to him.
Crime

Trent Thorburn reportedly on Tinder

by Chris Clarke
5th Jun 2019 11:34 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

TRENT Thorburn appears to be using the dating app Tinder after his release from prison.

A Tinder profile purportedly belonging to the 22-year-old is being shared online this week.

Thorburn's father, Rick, then murdered Tiahleigh in an attempt to cover up his son's crime.

It is unclear whether the account is actually operated by Thorburn, but the mother of slain schoolgirl expressed concern about the account on social media.

Tiahleigh Palmer was killed by her foster father Rick Thorburn.
Tiahleigh Palmer was killed by her foster father Rick Thorburn.


"Yes someone found Trent thorburn on tinder! No they aren't the same pics that have been blasted through the media," Cindy Palmer wrote online.

"Truth is this has been the behaviour … from the very beginning!! I'm not sure why everyone is so shocked, I mean come on! People have obviously forgotten … they danced at her funeral, they lied and covered up … murder for 11 months, they put posts up looking for more homestay children. He showed up to dance concerts.

"Like the list goes on!!!!!! The callous disregard the entire family have always had for what they have done has ALWAYS been apparent and the reality of them all moving on with and living their lives as if nothing has happened has always been there!!! IVE ALWAYS SAID THE ONLY LIFE SENTENCES GIVEN OUT, ARE TO THE FAMILY!!!"

More Stories

Show More
convicted incest offender crime editors picks murder rick thorburn tiahleigh palmer trent thorburn

Top Stories

    Weir bridge will have highest level of flood immunity

    premium_icon Weir bridge will have highest level of flood immunity

    News Stranded drivers or even just those out for sports events will have it easier when crossing the Brisbane River at Mt Crosby come 2021.

    • 5th Jun 2019 12:00 PM
    Have your say on Ipswich's most influential people

    premium_icon Have your say on Ipswich's most influential people

    People and Places Who is shaping the city of Ipswich?

    Patient airlifted to hospital after early morning fire

    Patient airlifted to hospital after early morning fire

    News A male in his 40s suffered facial burns

    • 5th Jun 2019 11:24 AM
    FLASHBACK: 5 times Ipswich was under siege

    FLASHBACK: 5 times Ipswich was under siege

    Crime Here are five recent public emergencies in Ipswich.

    • 5th Jun 2019 11:00 AM