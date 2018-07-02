Bikie bags $1.3m jackpot in jail

Roberts has been bankrupt since 2015. Picture: Nathan Edwards

THINGS were not looking good for Hells Angels bikie Reginald "Reg" Roberts.

Currently sitting behind bars in a South Australian prison for his involvement in a $270 million drug-smuggling operation, the 64-year-old also had the issue of bankruptcy to contend with.

However, his luck seems to have turned around thanks to a reported $1.33 million lotto jackpot win.

The Age reports that the massive payout was deposited in a bank account in Roberts' name in early April and then removed only days later - a transaction which has been flagged as suspicious by Australian Federal Police investigators.

However, Roberts claims he hasn't won the money. When a mobile phone number linked to his account was phoned by the publication, a man who answered claimed "Reg didn't win it".

Truck driver Roberts has reportedly been bankrupt since May 2015 after being caught orchestrating a diesel fuel rebate scam involving trucking companies linked to the Hells Angels.

And, in February, he was arrested with two other men in February after drugs with an estimated street value of $270 million were discovered on board a ship for Adelaide.

Police seized more than 313kg methamphetamine, making it the biggest haul in SA history.

The state's police force first became aware of the drug-laden sea-cargo shipment and notified Australian Border Force.

They then intercepted the consignment - which authorities believe originated from Southeast Asia - containing two crane jibs on January 24.

Officers discovered 313 clip seal bags containing white crystals, carefully hidden inside the metal base attached to one of the jib arms.

Under bankruptcy rules from the Australian Financial Security Authority, Roberts is obliged to inform the trustee or tax office of any lottery winnings.

There is no suggestion the lotto win is linked to any criminal activity.