Controversial speed limit changes brought forward

PLANS to increase the speed limit on a notorious section of Ipswich-Boonah Rd have been brought forward.

The State Government in June revealed plans to increase the speed limit on a section of Ipswich-Boonah Rd heading north into Peak Crossing from 80kmh to 100kmh at on July 1 but residents say the signs were changed days earlier.

Every day hundreds of cars speed past their front doors and the small Peak Crossing community is petrified a speed limit increase could spell disaster.

Neighbours who live on McNeills Rd and Mollenhauers Rd, the intersection most affected under the planned changes, are 'terrified' of what will happen if drivers are allowed to travel at 100kmh right up to the edge of the township.

They say negotiating the intersection is already challenging with the 80kmh speed limit and it would be only a matter of time before there was a more serious crash under the proposed faster changes.

Residents are concerned about an increase of speed limit at Mollenhauers Rd, Peak Crossing. Cordell Richardson

Scenic Rim MP Jon Krause said the speed had also been increased on the Ipswich side of Peak Crossing, and while the change had less of an impact, it was not included in the original proposal revealed last month.

"They have basically bought the 80 signs close to Peak Crossing, about 150m or 200m," Mr Krause said.

"There has been no notice of this. It is more about revenue raising than anything else."

Mr Krause said he shared the residents' concerns for safety following the changes near the intersection of McNeills Rd and Mollenhauers Rd.

"I am totally dismayed to see the disregards of the concerns of residents, this is pretty much a farce," he said.

"The council was not consulted, the community was not consulted and they have gone and made these changes that were not part of the original plan.

The changes were made prior to July 1. Cordell Richardson

"I am pleased with the change on the Ipswich side but the whole process has been a shemozzle and nobody knew what was happening. The concerns that were raised have been disregarded.

"It would have been wise to tell people about it and to put it out for consultation to let people know well in advance about these changes.

"We will just have to wait and see how these changes pan out.

"I do share the concerns of the community. People need to drive to the speed limits but we will see how that goes and how they are adhering to those changes."

Lyn and Gary Sorensen have lived on Mollenhauers Rd for more than 40 years and have witnessed multiple traffic crashes at the intersection.

"Someone is going to be killed for sure," Mrs Sorensen said.

She said she was more cautious at the intersection when trying to turn into her street.

"I just have to be really aware all the time and super careful and hope we don't get hit," Mrs Sorensen said.