Controversial senator backs local politician in mayor race

Gary Duffy will stand for mayor in 2020. Cordell Richardson

SENATOR Malcolm Roberts threw his support behind Ipswich mayoral candidate Gary Duffy during a speech in the Senate yesterday.

"The people of Ipswich deserve better than past corrupt Labor mayors,” Mr Roberts said.

"Mr Gary Duffy is the local Ipswich man who was brave enough to expose the corrupt culture at the Ipswich City Council.

"Mr Duffy has much more to offer the Ipswich community and I am pleased to encourage and support him to stand as a candidate for mayor of the Ipswich City Council at the forthcoming election.”

Ipswich residents will hit the polling booths to vote for a new mayor and councillors in March next year.