Controversial NRL star receives celebrity welcome in Mackay
OUT on the town on Friday night, Mackay locals gave Ben Barba a celebrity welcome.
With fans keen to shake hands and snap selfies, the former NRL star appeared happy to oblige as he mixed it with party-goers at The Gallery.
Mr Barba, 29, has made headlines in recent weeks after being dropped from the NQ Cowboys and receiving a lifetime ban from the NRL.
Mr Barba's $300,000-a-year contract with the North Queensland Cowboys was torn up and he was deregistered by the NRL after CCTV footage taken at the Townsville Casino, on Australia Day, allegedly showed a violent outburst.
The controversial rugby league player would have made his debut with the Cowboys on Saturday in the NRL's opening round.
The 29-year-old is planning to appeal his NRL ban, which stemmed from an incident at the casino. He has since been charged with two counts of public nuisance.
