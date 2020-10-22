Menu
Controversial lingerie brand releases raunchy leather bikini

by Karlie Rutherford
22nd Oct 2020 8:11 PM
It was an itsy bitsy teenie weenie leather-look bikini that she wore for the first time today.

Lingerie label Honey Birdette launched their first swimwear collection at a party in Sydney this week. Included in the collection is a leather look bikini that is already turning heads.

The brand is synonymous with sexy lingerie and is being investigated by Ad standards after complaints that its recent ad campaign was labelled "sinful, corruptive" and "satanic" and showed "a clearly shaved pubis".

Lyndle Kean and Laura Dewit model Honey Birdette’s first swimwear range. Picture: Dylan Robinson
And it hasn't held back from the raunch with its swimwear line.

"We wanted to something that would go from the beach to the bar, like how our lingerie goes from the bedroom to the boardroom," said founder Elise Monaghan, adding the pieces are sized by cup sizes.


And for those worried about how the swimsuit travels in the heat, or ocean, fear not.

Designer Cristina Fielding confirms the swimsuits are made out of Italian swim fabric, which comes from recycled ocean fabric, and just coated to look like leather.

"This leatherette look is very on brand for our lingerie and we wanted to create that with our swimwear," she said.

"There is nothing subtle about it. But while it's sexy, it's not too skimpy and it's flattering on all body types.

Lyndle Kean and Laura Dewit model Honey Birdette’s first swimwear range. Picture: Dylan Robinson
It's no doubt a difficult time to be launching swimwear with brands including Seafolly and P. A. S Group, which owns JETS, going into administration.

However Monaghan is confident about the collection.

"We can't be poolside in Portofino, so this is about bringing the glam back home."

The Honey Birdette Halloween campaign, which has been the subject of a series of complaints to the Advertising Standards Bureau.
The launch comes in the same week the brand copped criticism for posting a photo of Kylie Jenner wearing one of their bras, with fans saying the collaboration was "tacky."

"This is the ugliest ad I've seen from HB. And of course features a Kardashian. Keep it classy HB. This ain't it. I'm not even sure what you're selling me right now,"a user said.

Originally published as Controversial lingerie brand releases raunchy leather bikini

