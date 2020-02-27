Menu
TWO revellers died at the Rabbits Eat Lettuce music festival when it was held near Warwick last year. PICTURE: 7 News
Music

Controversial festival heads for the hinterland

Stuart Cumming
26th Feb 2020 7:42 PM
THE controversial Rabbits Eat Lettuce music festival is set to be held in the Sunshine Coast hinterland after a late change in venue arrangements.

The festival made headlines in April last year when attendees Dassarn Tarbutt and Ebony Greening, from the Sunshine Coast, died from mixed drug toxicity.

Festival-goers at last year's Rabbits Eat Lettuce Festival near Warwick. PHOTO: Instagram
The festival was being held near Warwick when the pair were found dead in a tent.

A post on the festival's Facebook page earlier this week said organisers could not get the support of local authorities to hold the event in NSW but had been welcomed by management of LandCruiser Mountain Park at Jimna.

The music, arts and camping festival is due to be held on the Easter long weekend.

festival jimna landcruiser park rabbits eat lettuce
