Driver distraction is a major issue, according to RACQ. PICTURE: ANNA ROGERS
Motoring

Control what’s controlling you

RACQ’s Emma O’Mara
12th Dec 2019 9:24 AM

Have you ever thought about how the one thing that’s controlling our lives is the same thing that seems to be claiming them?

Driver distraction caused by mobile phones is one of the biggest and fasting growing issues we face on our roads today. It’s incredibly sad but also completely avoidable.

The truth is, we all have the power to stop them from even tempting us at all. Ahead of Christmas, RACQ is urging everyone to ‘Set your phone, then leave it alone’ by switching it to ‘Do Not Disturb’ before getting behind the wheel.

You can still be guided by maps and entertained with music throughout your travels, while that long list of unnecessary notifications will be ready and waiting for you when you arrive at your destination.

With the penalty for using a handheld mobile phone while driving soon increasing to $1000 and detection cameras being trialled in the coming months, there’s never been a better time to break this deadly habit.

Take back the control and it might save you from the most expensive text you’ll ever send, or better yet, it might save a life.

