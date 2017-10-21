Contractor selected for cycling track

IPSWICH City Council has selected BMD to build the city's premier cycling facility.

As reported in yesterday's QT, construction on the $3.3 million first stage of the criterium track has started and should be finished about Christmas time.

The track, to be built off Briggs Rd, features multiple track configurations of up to 1.3km, in addition to a 400m internal oval.

Councillor Cheryl Bromage said the track would cater for cyclists and runners, as well as providing a learn to ride facility.

The track will also include lighting.