Contract means more jobs for Ipswich based business

IPSWICH company Mobile Test 'n' Cal has been awarded the contract to test and calibrate all equipment for Energy Queensland.

Mobile Test 'n' Cal started in Dinmore in 2009 after CEO and founder Andre Borell realised the electrical industry was lacking a customer-focused mobile testing and calibration service provider.

Nearly a decade on, Mobile Test 'n' Cal has won the largest contract in Queensland in the industry.

"This is a great opportunity for Mobile Test 'n' Cal and really shows what local Ipswich businesses can do,” Mr Borell said.

"This contract allows us to grow incredibly quickly. We are still looking to hire new people across all areas of the business.

"We hire a largely Ipswich-based workforce and look forward to expanding upon that.

"Winning this contract has been a goal of ours since the business started, so seeing that come to fruition is very exciting.”

Mobile Test 'n' Cal employs about 40 people nationwide but is in the process of expanding from six on-site technicians in southeast Queensland to 12. The company also wants additional resources in the technical and scheduling teams.

This is not the first time Mobile Test 'n' Cal has shown significant growth. It was named in the Australian Financial Review's Fast 100 list two years in a row.

Since beginning, it has expanded its capabilities from servicing the electrical industry but can now test and calibrate equipment with the areas of dimensional, pressure, environmental, mechanical and temperature.

Its clients range from small electrical contractors to hospitals, theme parks and manufacturing warehouses.

The core service offerings lie in calibration, inspection (checking equipment is not damaged such as height safety equipment), and testing (checking personal protective equipment isn't degraded and will still protect people).