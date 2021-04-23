Contestant booted for disgusting eggy mess

Winner winner, chicken dinner.

It's the first elimination of the season, which means someone has made it all this way just to go home in the first round.

But at least they won't be forgotten. They will live on in the annals of MasterChef history just like Brett McGrath, Ashley McConnell and Rashedul Hasan.

Tonight's elimination challenge asks the big philosophical questions, what came first, the chicken or the egg? It's actually the perfect opportunity for Justin, our Young Pastor, to tell everyone about Jesus, but I guess he figures now is probably not the right time.

In the first round, the contestants have 75 minutes to create a dish that features either a chicken or an egg.

The makers of the five least impressive dishes must cook again in round two featuring the ingredient they didn't cook with in the first round.

But what to do with such challenging ingredients? Because what dish doesn't have an egg in it somewhere?

Pasta, in fact, doesn't always have an egg. Which is exactly what Maja decides to make.

"[The egg] is not just in the dough, I'm hoping?" Melissa asks.

"It is actually just in the dough," Maja responds. She tries to fix the problem with some kind of creamy lemony sauce she's calling "carbonara".

Meanwhile, Justin is busy making a charcoal-style Lebanese chicken with toum and pickle salad. The problem is, it's still pink inside and there's only four minutes left on the clock. He's going to need a miracle.

Eric is making a traditional Sichuanese dish called strange flavour chicken - and with a name like that, you can really get away with a lot.

The dish turns out fantastic, and even better is Eric's description of it. "It is a coalescing of the various canonical seasonings in classic Sichuanese focal groups.

You've got the nutty, sesame paste, a spiced soy that is aromatic and sweet and salty, sour from the black vinegar, numbing from the Sichuan pepper, and some broth as well, to give it a umami lift."

Think you're having a bad day? Spare a thought for Trent.

After getting roasted in last night's immunity challenge, Trent is under immense pressure to get it right today.

The very last thing he needs is for his custard to leach from his tarts and the pastry to stick to the tin.

He tries to cover it up with some edible flowers and oh god Trent, just run.

"I'm probably in the bottom five," he deduces, and it's the only thing he's got right today. Trent goes through to the next round, along with Linda, Dan, Yo Yo and Amir.

For the second part, the contestants must use whatever ingredient is leftover from the first round.

Linda plays it safe with a bowl of noodles with a poached egg on top, which is basically what half the audience is having for dinner (and it only took us 5 minutes).

This time around, Trent will need to use the chicken. "I'm going to do a savoury chicken dish," he says, pondering the idea of a chicken dessert. It's at this point, we all collectively accept that Trent is probably going home.

And he does. Not for a chicken brulee or chicken pudding but for a classic roast Maryland stuffed to the hilt with lemon myrtle.

"It's been great, it's been fun," he lies.

Tune in on Sunday night for Superstars Week, where some of the biggest stars in food will be joining the MasterChef kitchen via Zoom.

