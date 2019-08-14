Menu
Ipswich - things to know is shutting down after two-and-a-half years of operation.
Contentious Ipswich Facebook page to shut down

Navarone Farrell
14th Aug 2019 10:15 AM
IN A shock announcement admins at the Ipswich - things to know Facebook page said they are closing the page.

"To the followers of our Facebook page. This will be the last post we will be posting. After 2.5 years we will close this (sic) facebook page down due to being transferred overseas," the post reads.

"We hope we have reached our aim and have highlighted the corruption that has been going on in this city."

The announcement was met with hearty thanks from some and with disdain from others.

"Thank you so very much for all of your efforts and keeping us informed all the best," wrote Lis Currie.

Noreen Gracie: "Shall miss this page. Thankyou for keeping us informed. Like you I hope fellow residents have learnt a valuable lesson. Cheers for the future."

"I detest this page. Have done so from the first moment I saw it," said John Heath.

Jarrod Boyle: "Finally the espousal of defamatory rubbish might cease. Good riddance."

facebook ipswich - things to know
Ipswich Queensland Times

