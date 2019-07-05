Contenders to face off

ON TARGET: The in-form Redbank Plains Bears have a chance to take outright second when they meet Swifts on Sunday.

RUGBY LEAGUE: The Swifts Bluebirds and Redbank Plains Bears are preparing to battle it out for second on the table.

Both enter round 15 in a tie for second on 35 points.

When the final whistle sounds on Sunday, one will hold the position outright and occupy the box seat to receive the all-important second chance come playoff time.

Last time the sides met in round 8, the bad news Bears lived up to reputation, delivering a clinical display to sink the Bluebirds 22-6 in the wet.

The squad has since been bolstered by the addition of former NRL-contracted forward Andrew Vela.

Ominously, its stars are fresh after Leota took the chance to rest six players in the comprehensive 34-14 victory over Fassifern last week.

Meanwhile, the Bluebirds will look to bounce back from their agonising 32-30 loss to Brothers in the emotionally-charged Shaquille Eruera Memorial match.

Redbank Plains coach John Leota said his unit was at full strength and he had never felt more confident of securing the triumph over a Swifts line-up hungry for redemption.

"I'm sure Swifts will be firing after the loss to Brothers,” he said.

"We're looking forward to the challenge.

"We've had the best preparation we've had all season.

"I'll be disappointed if we lose.”

At the beginning of the season, the Bears were targeting a top four finish.

But several key acquisitions has them looking formidable and playing even better.

Now, Leota's men are targeting the minor premiership.

"We've had a couple of good signings and we're playing some good footy,” he said.

"The minor premiership is in our sights.

"Having two bites at the cherry in the finals would be great.

"But we're just worried about this week and playing well week-to-week. Hopefully we come away with the win.”

Swifts coach Damian O'Donohue admitted his troops were outplayed in the previous encounter between the sides but he was adamant they had improved markedly.

"We didn't play well that night,” he said.

"We've improved a lot since then.”

O'Donohue said he felt Swifts was the better team for 65 minutes against Brothers but got caught napping for a period prior to half-time and was exposed.

"There was a big crowd and it was a bit disappointing,” he said.

"So hopefully we can rectify that result and give the crowd a win. We've had two hard games, so we're battle hardened and ready to go. We need to be in the grind for 80 minutes and have a high completion rate.”

O'Donohue said with second spot on the line, both clubs would be prepared for a scrap.

He said injuries were hampering his team's preparations but he refused to let that be an excuse because every club was in the same boat at this point in the gruelling season.

"John said it was his goal to be in second in a couple of weeks,” O'Donohue said.

"So they'll be up for it. He'll have them ready to play. My boys remember the last game and they don't want to play like that again.”

Swifts is missing Jake O'Doherty (holidays), Jake Sinn (injury), Andrew Telea (injury). Cameron Picker will face a fitness test tomorrow and Aurangzeb Nuuola is awaiting a clearance from a neck injury.

O'Donohue said last week's Shaquille Eruera Memorial Match had been hugely successful.

"It was really good,” he said.

"There was a big crowd and everyone was into it.

"Everyone had a really good attitude and treated it the way it should have been with respect.

"And there was some really good footy played as well.”