Contamination rate drops as city's glass dump starts

THE first two glass collection points have been set up and are ready for Ipswich residents to deposit their glass bottles and jars for recycling.

Ipswich City Council has this week installed glass bins at Battye Park, Hunter St, Brassall; and Lobley Park, Warwick Rd, Churchill, with up to two more locations to follow in coming weeks.

The new spots are in addition to the ongoing glass collections points at the Riverview and Rosewood Recycling and Refuse centres.

Residents are being asked not to mix non-recyclable and recyclable glass.

Recyclable glass includes clear and coloured glass bottles and jars including beer, wine and soft-drink bottles, food and vitamin jars.

Non-recyclable glass includes drinking glasses, window glass, light bulbs, car windscreens, mirrors, ceramics, china and oven-proof and heat-treated glass. Dispose of these by wrapping in newspaper and placing in your red-top bin.

Before changes to recycling in May, broken glass had been contaminating yellow-top bins.

Former mayor Andrew Antoniolli decided to remove glass to get the city's recycling contamination rate down from 52 per cent to the target of 15 per cent or lower.

In three months the contamination rates have dropped to 18.8 per cent.

In July, council signed a contract with the world's leading glass recycler Owens-Illinois to take glass from the Riverview and Rosewood Recycling and Refuse centres.

The council will send 2000 tonnes or more of glass to the company each year for recycling.

Owens-Illinois general manager for Australia and New Zealand Paul Vine said every tonne of recycled glass could be turned into one tonne of new glass packaging.

"Every kilogram of recycled glass used in our manufacturing process replaces 1.2 kilograms of the raw material - soda ash, sand and limestone - used to create a bottle or jar,” he said.