CONTAINERS FOR CHANGE: Full list of 14 drop-off locations

Jane Wilson, sales manager at the Big Red Shed which will become a recycling drop off point.

Jane Wilson, sales manager at the Big Red Shed which will become a recycling drop off point. Cordell Richardson

FAMILIES can turn their rubbish into money from this week as the Containers for Change program rolls out at 14 drop-off points in Ipswich, Somerset, Lockyer and Scenic Rim areas.

Most aluminium, glass, plastic, steel and liquid paperboard beverage containers between 150ml and three litres are eligible for a 10c refund when returned to a container refund point.

Each year, about three billion beverage containers are generated in Queensland and are the second most littered item.

Scenic Rim Mayor Greg Christensen said the council was yet to be fully advised by the contractors of the operation of the scheme in the Scenic Rim.

"It's important that Scenic Rim residents, who are champions when it comes to recycling, continue to recycle containers such as plain milk bottles and glass wine bottles - that are not eligible under the refund scheme - through existing kerbside collection or drop-off points at our waste transfer stations," Cr Christensen said.

"Residents who do not wish to participate in the program should continue to recycle their containers as normal, as we will continue to maintain our recycling solutions for glass and plastic to ensure this does not become problematic for our community."

To be eligible the beverage container must:

Have contained a beverage product that is not excluded from the scheme. For example, cordials and plain milk are not included in the scheme so containers that have held these products are not eligible for a refund

Display the refund mark. This is so that the container refund point operator can see if the container is part of the scheme. Most containers will already have a refund mark for SA and NT and these containers are eligible under Containers for Change. Beverage manufacturers have until 1 December 2019 to display the new refund mark on their containers

Be an approved container. Some containers are made out of materials that cannot be recycled. These containers may not be approved (by the Queensland Government) as an eligible container as the scheme requires that when a refund is paid on a container that container must be recycled.

See the full list here

Re.Turn It (Brisbane), Springfield

18 Commercial Drive, Springfield

Opening hours: Monday to Friday 8am-6pm, Saturday to Sunday, 9am to 3pm

Type: Drop-offs (bag it, tag it, drop it)

Payment: EFT

073390 1377, QLD@returnit.com.au

Envirobank Recycling, Redbank Plains

Redbank Plains Rd and Argyle St, Redbank Plains

Opening hours: Monday to Friday 8am to 6pm, Saturday to Sunday, 9am to 3pm

Type: Drop-offs / Reverse vending machines

Payment: EFT

02 82070188

Envirobank Recycling, Karalee

259-277 Mt Crosby Rd, Karalee

Opening hours: Monday to Friday 8am-6pm, Saturday to Sunday 9am to3pm

Type: Drop-offs / Reverse vending machines

Payment: EFT

02 82070188

The Big Red Shed, Raceview

30 East Owen St, Raceview

Opening hours: Monday to Friday 7.30am to 4.30pm

Type: Drop-offs (bag it, tag it, drop it)

Payment: EFT

0732795036, wayne@thebigredshed.com.au

Re.Turn It (Brisbane), Yamanto

405 Warwick Rd, Yamanto

Opening hours: Monday to Friday 8am to 6pm, Saturday to Sunday 9am to 3pm

Type: Drop-offs (bag it, tag it, drop it)

Payment: EFT

073390 1377, QLD@returnit.com.au

TOMRA Collection, West Ipswich

355 Brisbane St, West Ipswich

Opening hours: Monday to Friday 8am to 6pm, Saturday to Sunday 9am to 3pm

Type: Over-the-counter depots

Payment: Cash, EFT

1300 11 88 88, ad.qld@tomra.com

Re.Turn It, West Ipswich

272 Brisbane St, West Ipswich

Opening hours: Monday to Friday 8am to 6pm, Saturday to Sunday 9am to 3pm

Type: Over-the-counter depots

Payment: Cash, EFT

073390 1377, QLD@returnit.com.au

Re.Turn It, Rosewood

27 John St, Rosewood

Opening hours: Monday to Friday 8am to 6pm, Saturday to Sunday, 9am to 3pm

Type: Over-the-counter depots

Payment: Cash, EFT

073390 1377, QLD@returnit.com.au

Fernvale Futures Centre

1483 Brisbane Valley Highway, Fernvale

Opening hours: Mobile site

Type: Mobile and pop-up refund points

Payment: EFT

0754 624 461, recycling@anuha.com.au

Laidley Transfer Station

63 Burgess Rd, Laidley

Opening hours: Monday to Friday Fri 8am to 4pm

Type: Drop-offs (bag it, tag it, drop it)

Payment: EFT

0754 624 461, recycling@anuha.com.au

Re.Turn It, Gatton

9 Byrne St, Gaton

Opening hours: Monday to Friday 8am to 6pm, Saturday to Sunday 9am to 3pm

Type: Over-the-counter depots

Payment: Cash, EFT

073390 1377, QLD@returnit.com.au

Gatton Tip Shop

'64 Fords Rd, Gatton

Opening hours: Monday to Friday 8am to 4pm

Type: Over-the-counter depots

Payment: Cash, EFT

0754 624 461, recycling@anuha.com.au

Re.Turn It, Boonah

16A High St, Boonah

Opening hours: Monday to Friday 8am to 6pm, Saturday to Sunday 9am to 3pm

Type: Over-the-counter depots

Payment: Cash, EFT

073390 1377, QLD@returnit.com.au

Pipeliner Park

2 Heap St, Esk

Opening hours: Mobile site

Type: Mobile and pop-up refund points

Payment: EFT

0754 624 461, recycling@anuha.com.au