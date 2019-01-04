Container refund centre scramble as locals cash in empties

CASHING IN: Recyclers queue up at the Tomra Recycling Centre in West Ipswich.

CASHING IN: Recyclers queue up at the Tomra Recycling Centre in West Ipswich. Rob Williams

THE line-up was more than half a dozen deep as Ipswich residents rushed to cash in on cans and bottles yesterday.

A recent extension of opening hours appears to have been a good move from West Ipswich recycling centre managers Tomra, who have already noted a huge response from the public due to the recent incentive scheme.

No doubt stocked up as a result of a huge Christmas and New Year, hundreds of local recyclers lugged tonnes of bottles and cans into the West Ipswich depot yesterday.

For some, the prospect of waiting in line was too much, with more than a few turning around as soon as they realised how long they would have to queue up for their refund.

But the vast majority of Ipswich residents have been cashing in, especially since the increase in opening hours.

Tomra director of automated depots Laurie Minto said the West Ipswich facility had proven to be extremely popular.

"During the first month of the summer hours volumes increased by approximately 60% with more than two million containers returned at West Ipswich," he said.

"The increased hours have enabled more residents to attend Tomra's modern facility, where on a number occasions, in excess of 100,000 containers have been returned in a single day."

After opening on November 1, the West Ipswich centre accepted 1.8 million containers in its first month of operation, meaning Ipswich residents took home $180,000 in refunds.

Across all TOMRA recycling centres, more than 20 million eligible containers have been processed since the commencement of Queensland's Container Refund Scheme on November 1, 2018.

In mid-December, Tomra extended the opening hours of the 355 Brisbane St, West Ipswich recycling centre to 7am to 7pm weekdays and 7am to 5pm on weekends.