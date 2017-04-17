27°
Consumers want fair milk logos for our dairy farmers

Joel Gould
| 17th Apr 2017 3:30 PM
FAIR GO: Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk meets vice-president of the Queensland Dairyfarmers organisation Ross McInnes.
FAIR GO: Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk meets vice-president of the Queensland Dairyfarmers organisation Ross McInnes.

A FAIR go for dairy farmers courtesy of a fair milk price logo bill before the Queensland Parliament is is wanted by both consumers and producers.

That is the word from Harrisville dairyfarmer and Queensland Dairyfarmers Organisation vice-president Bill McInnes. The aim of the bill is to legislate for fair milk price "logos”, identifying which milk returns a fair price to dairy farmers. Katter's Australian Party's Shane Knuth tabled the bill with the support of the QDO.

"The Katter Party has some legislation in the house proposing a fair milk logo to go on milk and the QDO is supporting that,” Mr McInnes said.

"The question we get asked most by consumers is 'What brand of milk gives the best return to farmers and helps the farmers the most?.

"So there is a will from the consumers to do that, but what makes it difficult at the moment is all the claims and branding by the retailers about how they are paying producers. This is simply an advisory process for any processor to put a label on their bottle to inform their consumers that the milk has been paid for at a sustainable price and it is from Queensland.”

Mr Knuth said the plan was not complex, but clear and concise.

"This will make it very simple for the consumer - they can walk into the shop and immediately see which fresh milk produced in which region is fairly priced by looking for the logo,” Mr Knuth said.

Mr McInnes said he hoped "all political parties support that bill and its passage through the House”.

Ipswich Queensland Times
Ross McInnes explains why it's time for labelling to help producers

