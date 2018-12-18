Menu
TSRC section opens
News

Construction works wrap up on Second Range Crossing

Meghan Harris
by
18th Dec 2018 8:29 AM
AFTER years in the making, the Toowoomba Second Range Crossing construction works are wrapping up.

Nexus has completed all of the construction works for the $1.6 billion project, apart from the small section affected by a geotechnical issue at Ballard in the east.

A 24km-long Cranley to Athol section of the road is already open to traffic.

On Saturday, December 8 Australian and Queensland Governments officially opened the completed western half of the project.

Road sign shows Toowoomba-Cecil Plains Rd and Wellcamp Airport exit on the Toowoomba Second Range Crossing.
It provides new connections for cars and light commercial vehicles between Athol, the logistics hub at Charlton, and the Toowoomba CBD, via Mort St.

With the road open, Broadspectrum will operate and maintain it for the next 25 years as part of the public-private partnership delivering the Toowoomba Second Range Crossing.

Nexus will continue to keep residents up to date on the progress of final construction works at Ballard until the entire road is opened in mid-2019.

