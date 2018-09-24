Construction worker crushed by brick wall

A man reportedly fell 2m from scaffolding after a brick wall collapsed at a worksite in Capalaba. Picture: Peter Wallis

A CONSTRUCTION worker has been crushed by a falling brick wall on a site south of Brisbane.

Initial reports suggest the man, in his 50s, fell two metres from scaffolding when the wall collapsed at Capalaba at 1.40pm.

Emergency services at the scene of a workplace accident at Capalaba QLD.

He had been working on a new retail development on Old Cleveland Rd at the time.

Critical care paramedics and the High Acuity Response Team were on board as he was rushed to the Princess Alexandra Hospital in a serious condition with head injuries.

Workmates said the man had been working on top of scaffolding when the wall collapsed.

It's believed strong winds may have been to blame.

The man's son, believed to be in his 20s, had also been working on the site, workmates said.

"The son was pretty upset, he was yelling for someone to call an ambulance after it happened," one of the men told The Courier Mail.

"Some of the guys helped to pull bricks off him and clear his airways.

"The ambulance was here in about 10 minutes, it was a bit scary.

"The bloke was in a bad way at first, his chest was really swollen where the bricks had hit, he had a cut on his head and they had to hold his tongue out of the way, but after a little while he started to come good and he seemed aware of what was going on."

A Workplace Health and Safety inspector is at the scene and the site has been closed for the rest of the afternoon as investigations into the accident continue.