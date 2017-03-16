Construction underway at $180m Ipswich development

CONSTRUCTION is well underway at a new $180 million master-planned community in the Ripley Valley.

Details of the Monterea Ripley residential village were first revealed to Ipswich residents in 2014.

But now a small army of workers has descended on the development site and stage 1 is due to be finished within the next couple of months.

The village is being developed by Gerry and Patrick McHale and will feature 900 home sites on a land area of approximately 146 acres.

Within that space, 22 acres has been set aside for green space and the community will include its own town centre, featuring a shopping centre with retail and a commercial precinct.

Ray White Land Marketing Director Jamie Martin said 20 sales had already been achieved in the first stage of the project.

"The first stage release of 53 lots is under construction with completion due in May while stage two has now commenced construction of 53 lots," Mr Martin said.

"The market appetite for affordable lots in a high-quality master-planned village which features large areas of parklands, recreational and retail amenities including sporting ovals, supermarket, cafes and retail specialities has been a major attraction for buyers."

About 120,000 people are expected to call the Ripley Valley home over the next 20 years and construction started this year on the $1.5 billion Ripley Town Centre.

The Ripley Town Centre is expected to be a catalyst for further growth in the region and will comprise a broad range of commercial and retail spaces, a dining precinct, regional transit hub and community, residential and entertainment facilities.