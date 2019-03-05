Construction under way at two local schools

Charis Mullen has announced construction is nearly finished for six new classrooms at Springfield Central State School.

Charis Mullen has announced construction is nearly finished for six new classrooms at Springfield Central State School.

CONSTRUCTION of Augusta State School's new $6.3 million multi-level learning centre has kicked-off and is on-track to be completed in time for the 2020 school year.

State Member for Jordan, Charis Mullen said the new two-storey learning centre will assist Augusta State School to meet enrolment demand for the 2020 school year by adding an additional eight classrooms.

"The top floor will include two specifically designed Prep classrooms and four general classrooms, along with amenities and an outdoor learning area,” Ms Mullen said.

"The ground floor will include a further two classrooms, storeroom and data room, as well as an under-croft area with the potential to be enclosed in the future to provide additional classrooms.”

Augusta State School Principal, Tamara Swane, said the building would be an asset to the school's growing community for many years to come.

"We are very excited about this project, with its mix of both general classrooms and specialist rooms, as it will meet the needs of our diverse student population,” Ms Swane said.

"This centre will provide our students with the modern learning spaces to match the modern curriculum offered in our classrooms.”

Mrs Mullen said the construction project had the added benefit of creating jobs.

"Construction of Augusta State School's new learning centre is expected to support up to 17 full-time jobs.”

Ms Mullen has also announced construction is almost complete on six new classrooms at Springfield Central State School.

Oasis Construction was awarded the contract to deliver the $2.52 million project, which will see classrooms added to the under-croft area of the existing multi-storey N Block.

Ms Mullen said the classrooms will create more space for the soaring student population.

"It's fantastic to see this investment in infrastructure at Springfield Central State School, which has seen an increase of 120 students from 2017 to 2018, and even more in 2019,” Ms Mullen said.

"I know the staff and students will make great use of these new classrooms, with the project expected to be finished by the end of March.

"To replace this valuable under-croft space, a new outdoor learning area will also be built alongside the building to allow students to learn, play and relax in fresh air.”

Springfield Central State School Principal Angela Gooley said the school community welcomed the additions to the already impressive N Block.

"We are very excited about the completion of this building, which will allow more students the opportunity to learn in this modern environment,” Ms Gooley said.

"The new classrooms are timely as we have experienced an increase in enrolments over the last 12 months, and this new space will accommodate our continued growth.”

Ms Mullen said the project is also supporting up to seven full-time jobs.

"The Palaszczuk Government is proud to be investing in local school infrastructure to support teaching and learning,” she said.

"We recognise the importance of these works to create productive and stimulating learning environments while supporting jobs and the local economy.”

Ms Mullen said a prefabricated building has also been installed at Springfield Central State School in a separate project, worth over $700,000.

"A single-space prep building was put in over the Christmas holidays, to cater for increased prep enrolments.”