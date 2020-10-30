Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Designs for the Lockyer Valley regional playground at Hatton Vale.
Designs for the Lockyer Valley regional playground at Hatton Vale.
Lifestyle

Construction to start on major Lockyer regional playground

Ali Kuchel
30th Oct 2020 6:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A NEW playground dubbed the playground of the region will begin to take shape next month at Kensington Grove.

Construction on the region’s highly-anticipated Fairways Park will commence, and is set to provide plenty of entertainment and activity for the whole family.

Located at Lot 902, Fairway Drive, Kensington Grove, the all-abilities park will be a hub for family and community gatherings and offer enjoyable experiences for children and adults alike.

Lockyer Valley Mayor Tanya Milligan said council was excited to see the project come to life.

“What we want is for this park to become a vibrant community hub,” she said.

“This is an exciting project and one that for us as a Council, we are so eager to see brought to life because it is the first time our community has been involved in a park design from the very beginning.

Map of the Lockyer Valley regional playground at Hatton Vale.
Map of the Lockyer Valley regional playground at Hatton Vale.

The successful contractor, TLCC, has significant experience with similar projects of this scale and will engage local contractors and suppliers, where possible, for relevant parts of the project.

The construction of Fairways Park Stage 1 is expected to begin next month, with works to be completed by July 2021, weather permitting.

Council and the contractors will ensure appropriate wildlife and environmental practices are used to preserve as much of the natural environment as possible. Construction fencing and signage will be present to ensure the safety of workers and the public.

The project was made viable thanks to funding support from the Australian Government’s Building Better Regions Fund, and from the Queensland Government’s Unite and Recover Community Stimulus Package, Lockyer Valley Regional Council will soon break soil on construction of the new facility.

Designs for the Lockyer Valley regional playground at Hatton Vale.
Designs for the Lockyer Valley regional playground at Hatton Vale.

The Building Better Regions Fund support for Fairways Park (Stage 1a) will involve the construction of a multi-element playground with picnic facilities and public amenities, footpaths and landscaping for the community and visitors to enjoy.

Stages 1b, 1c and 1 d are funded by the Unite and Recover Community Stimulus Package and will include a learn to ride course with imitation road signage, pump tracks, dog park, nature play elements, shelters, barbecues and more.

The Fairways Park Stage 1b, 1c and 1d is a joint initiative of Lockyer Valley Regional Council and the Queensland Government.

lockyer valley council regional playground
Gatton Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        FULL LIST: Where you can vote in Ipswich

        Premium Content FULL LIST: Where you can vote in Ipswich

        Politics Election day is already upon us. Here’s every location you can vote in Ipswich and Springfield

        Wild weather for election day

        Premium Content Wild weather for election day

        News Severe storms are forecast for the weekend FIND OUT WHERE

        Everton’s expertise to lift Ipswich club to new level

        Premium Content Everton’s expertise to lift Ipswich club to new level

        Soccer Historic partnership helps Western Pride offer opportunities not seen before in our...

        Artist shattered after popular Bottle Alley mural removed

        Premium Content Artist shattered after popular Bottle Alley mural removed

        Council News A beloved CBD mural painted by more than 130 locals has been removed