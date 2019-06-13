Menu
CONSTRUCTION STARTS: Work is set to begin on the first homes in the Kalina Springfield estate.
Construction to start on first homes at housing estate

13th Jun 2019 4:00 PM
CONSTRUCTION is about to start on the first homes that will make up Ipswich's newest housing estate, Kalina Springfield.

Stockland Queensland general manager for residential communities, David Laner, said initial civil works were nearing completion, while construction was progressing well on a major upgrade of Springfield Parkway leading to the $121 million masterplanned community.

"Kalina Springfield is alive with construction activity and we are delighted to see the community taking shape so quickly, with the first residents expected to move in later this year," Mr Laner said.

"The start of construction on homes is a major milestone in the life of any community, and the momentum that is being demonstrated at Kalina reflects its resonance with homebuyers keen to take advantage of the enviable location and wide range of home options available.

"We are creating a highly liveable community that offers future residents the opportunity to live in a quiet retreat in beautiful surroundings yet still close to all the amenities they need."

Lots currently available for sale range in size from 313sq m to 555 sq metres, and are priced from $225,900.

Kalina Springfield is planned to incorporate 10.3 hectares of open space featuring a future 5,000 square metre Central Park as well as a network of walking and cycling trails.

