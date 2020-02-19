Construction to start on 136-place childcare centre

An artist's impression of the hub, incorporating the childcare centre and the market hall.

Construction is set to begin on a 136-place state-of-the-art childcare centre as the first stage of a new village hub in Waterlea at Walloon.

The new hub, also incorporating a market hall for shopping, a cafe and information centre on Parkland Drive, will be at the entrance to the community.

Waterlea Development Manager James Betts said Waterlea was committed to providing key infrastructure within walking distance of all homes, with the much-anticipated village hub a major milestone.

"We are thrilled to see the hub coming to life as part of the high-quality facilities we are creating at Waterlea, benefiting not only our residents but the wider Walloon community,'' Mr Betts said.

"The childcare centre will make working life easier for mums and dads and provide future generations with a great start in life, while the market hall and cafe will become a feature of daily life in our well connected community."

Construction will be managed by SPPartners on behalf of developer Wild Mint Properties.

"Wild Mint Properties have a strong track record of delivering quality retail and commercial infrastructure in southeast Queensland and we are pleased to welcome them to Waterlea.," Mr Betts said.

SPPartners Development Manager Michael Cross said the purpose-built childcare centre would occupy a 3022 square metre site, with construction to start within weeks.

"We are excited to be part of the future at Waterlea in such a prime location, within walking distance of the Walloon Town Centre, the Walloon State School and train station,'' Mr Cross said.

"We believe the new facilities will be a boon to the area, and help meet the needs of the 1,800 families who will ultimately call Waterlea home along with the more than 7,000 personnel of the nearby Amberley RAAF base.''