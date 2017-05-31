Construction begins at mega, new Ipswich fast food centre

BIG PLANS: An exciting, new shopping precinct will be built on 8.62ha of vacant land in Redbank Plains.

WHAT WE KNOW:

Construction has begun and by November the $20 million project should be complete

The project is expected to bring 70 construction and 150 full time jobs to Ipswich

Retailers will include the state's first Krispy Kreme drive-thru, a Carl's Jr burger restaurant, Origin Kebabs, Caltex with medical and personal services also expected to open

Remaining available tenancies range in size from 75 to 210sqm

The site is Redbank Plains Rd at Redbank Plains

CONSTRUCTION has started at a massive new service station, food and retail precinct in Ipswich.

When opened, the precinct will boast one of the state's first-ever drive-thrus for one major global company and house the flagship store for another.

It will also be the site of the highly anticipated roll out of a US burger chain making its way into the Australian market.

For months, residents have driven past the large sign at 534 Redbank Plains Rd advertising the planned development.

RELATED:

>> Are there too many fast food outlets in Ipswich?

>> FAST FOOD CITY: Unhealthy options on the rise in Ipswich

>> Fast food, servo development approved for Brisbane Rd

Now workers have moved in and by November the $20 million construction project should be finished.

The project will create about 70 construction jobs and 150 permanent positions.

The new centre will have space for four drive through businesses and 10 retail tenancies.

Caltex, which will be trying out its new in store design layout, will anchor the service centre.

Origin Kebabs will take one of the drive through spaces, US burger giant Carl's Jr will take another and Krispy Kreme donuts will take the third.

Urban Construct's Managing Director Todd Brown says the remaining available tenancies range in size from 75 to 210sqm and would suit a variety of small businesses.

"We expect the site will be rounded out by convenience offerings, takeaways and professions such as medical and personal services," says Mr Brown.

"The suburb's population is growing by 10.4 per cent each year, with more than 30,000 residents currently within the centre's 3km catchment radius.

"Whether they need groceries, coffee, fuel or a takeaway dinner, the Redbank Plains Convenience Centre will become a positive part of residents' daily lives."

According to Geotech Information Services research, 18,500 vehicles pass the Redbank Plains site each day.

That figure is projected to reach 43,000 vehicles per day by 2021.

An official sod turning ceremony will be held on Friday.