Construction on four lane link of Old Toowoomba Rd to start

Construction on the missing four lane link of Old Toowoomba Rd is about to start. Ipswich City Council

HEAVY works are set to begin on Old Toowoomba Rd in the coming weeks according to council, with delays expected around peak travel times.

Works on the section from Toongarra Rd roundabout to Lobb St, which on average records 23,400 vehicle movements each weekday, began in November 2017.

"Council expects the project to be completed in the last quarter of 2019, weather permitting,” a council spokesperson said.

The section will be upgraded to four lanes at a cost of $10 million and will include new traffic signals at Ernest St and traffic signals for pedestrians along Old Toowoomba Rd, between Denman and Edward streets.

Both sets of traffic signals will significantly improve safety for pedestrians, cyclists and motorists, council states.

The upgrade will feature resurfacing Old Toowoomba Rd and a centre median for the entire length of the project to improve turning movements.

Bicycle users can also expect new on-road lanes and a bike path on the inbound side with a raised road crossing at the Denman Street intersection.

Preliminary works have been under way for six months to relocate utilities such as communications, electricity and water, with three houses demolished to make way for the widening of the road.

The project is supported by funding through the Queensland Government's Cycle Network Local Government Grants Program and through the Transport Infrastructure Development Scheme (TIDS).