Construction on $7.5 million library begins

IN CHARACTER: David Smith with Jim Madden MP, Ipswich City Council CEO David Farmer, Cat in the Hat Lachlan Gill, Local Government Minister Stirling Hinchcliffe and Krystal Kathage as a frog to announce the start of construction of the Rosewood Library.

IN CHARACTER: David Smith with Jim Madden MP, Ipswich City Council CEO David Farmer, Cat in the Hat Lachlan Gill, Local Government Minister Stirling Hinchcliffe and Krystal Kathage as a frog to announce the start of construction of the Rosewood Library. Rob Williams

IT has been in the pipeline for more than 20 years but now the construction work to build the Rosewood Library has finally begun.

The sod was turned on the $7.5 million two-storey facility on Friday, which is being hailed as a modern and versatile 'community hub' for the township and surrounding growth areas.

The idea for a library in Rosewood was first floated by former Ipswich City Council mayor John Nugent in the 1990s.

In less than a year, it will be a reality on the corner of John and Railway streets.

It is expected to open at the end of April next year, which will make it one of the first official duties for a newly elected mayor.

The State Government contributed $2.7 million towards the project with council picking up the rest of the bill.

The library will have its own customer service centre where residents can pay bills, submit paperwork, lodge complaints and engage with council officers.

There will also be bookable meeting rooms, interactive learning experiences and modern library facilities.

The ground floor will include a large open plan general reading area with a children's space, customer service area, marker space and market place area.

Upstairs, there will be a meeting room, study rooms, balcony and function area, booths, general reading and collection areas.

Council CEO David Farmer said Rosewood was a fast-growing area, with residential development approvals steadily on the rise.

It is planned to accommodate for residents in the surrounding rural areas as well, including the rapidly growing development in Walloon.

The full-length awning and heritage style façade is designed to fit in with the architecture along Rosewood's main street and catch the eye of visitors at the front of town.

"It will certainly add another reason to visit Rosewood and strengthen the town centre as a hub," he said.

"We wanted to make sure that the design will fit in with the current character and street-scape of John St, and I think the design team has achieved that mission with aplomb.

"The beautiful thing about libraries is they are free so they're available to people irrespective of their backgrounds. For the rural areas it provides access to a place to learn."

Construction company iQ Construct will build the facility, having also constructed the Springfield Library.