Construction of trouble fire station nearly finished

THE trouble-plagued construction of the new Bundamba fire station is finally nearing an end, close to a year after the original completion date.

After the initial principal contractor, Batir, went bust in January, the Queensland Fire and Rescue Service and Public Safety Business Agency have been scrambling to pick up the pieces.

The new station was still a mere frame when construction recommenced in June with Building Asset Services as the new principal contractor.

In the meantime, Bundamba crews were forced to move in between temporary stations at Newtown, after the lease ran out on the first makeshift station on Brisbane Rd.

QFES Ipswich Acting Superintendent Aerron Patterson said the new station was now nearing completion and crews were scheduled to move in before Christmas.

Construction work continues at the new Bundamba Fire and Rescue Station. David Nielsen

"Whether or not we get in before Christmas depends on Telstra and a few other services that need to be installed," Mr Patterson said.

"They are painting inside the new station as we speak. The fit-out is done and it will need a general tidy up to make sure everything works."

The light at the end of the tunnel for Bundamba crews - who have been waiting since the beginning of 2016 for the new station to be built - is in the improved quality of facilities and larger size of the new station. It will include three engine bays, compared to two at the old station, providing additional capacity for specialised vehicles in the future.

There's also about 30% more capacity for staff and equipment, and an additional air space in between the turnout gear room and the rest of the station to help prevent air contamination.

Mr Patterson said the Bundamba crews would remain at their current temporary station on Wilson St, Newtown, until the new station is ready.

"The lease on the temporary station is up in March and there is the option to extend if necessary," he said.

The QFES has not been able to supply the QT with a figure on how much over the $2.85 million budget the project has gone.