Construction of new exit to address deadly hwy black spot

RUSTY'S service station owner Ross McPhee knew something had to be done to improve safety at the exit of his business onto the Warrego Highway.

Work is under way to construct an exit that will take vehicles onto Niemeyer Rd instead of straight onto the Warrego Highway; a troublesome arrangement that was blamed for several serious crashes in recent years.

The intersection is well known as a black spot for traffic crashes and Mr McPhee wanted to ensure he was doing everything he could to make it as safe as possible for drivers exiting the site.

An elderly woman died in October last year after the vehicle she was driving and a second car collided at the Hatton Vale intersection.

Lockyer MP Jim McDonald, who previously served as a police officer in the Lockyer Valley for nearly 30 years, said previously he had submitted reports as an officer to the Department of Transport and Main Roads recommending the exit of the service station be moved to Niemeyer Rd.

"This section of the Warrego Highway is over-represented in terms of fatal and serious crashes," Mr McDonald said.

"Every complex dynamic that we can take out of it makes it safer.

"Governments normally do that, but here we've got a private business who are actually helping with that solution... It's something I think the community will greatly welcome.

"There are a lot of families who have lost loved ones or had people seriously injured who will be really pleased others won't come to the same grief."