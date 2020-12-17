Construction of 104 townhouses under way

Developmental approval for Wolter Consulting Group Pty Ltd to build 104 townhouses on Cascade St, Raceview was approved by Ipswich City Council in February.

THE construction of 104 townhouses in an Ipswich suburb is expected to be finished in the next ten months.

Developmental approval for Wolter Consulting Group Pty Ltd to build the townhouses on an empty block of land on Cascade St, Raceview was approved by Ipswich City Council in February.

A previous approval for the site had lapsed.

The housing development is expected to be finished by October next year.

The 2.5ha site has a 90 metre frontage to Cascade St and abuts the eastern end of Olive St.

"The proposal capitalises on an opportunity to contribute to the diversity of housing stock on an infill development site within close proximity to existing and future retail and commercial activities, and public transport stops," the development application notes.

"The site surrounded by low density detached residential dwellings, Cascade Gardens Leisure and Retirement Village and other non-residential activities including (Raceview Hotel) and a former manufacturing premises earmarked for shopping centre purposes."

The townhouses are limited to two-storeys with most of them two-attached dwellings.

The development will involve 7.5 metre wide crossovers to Cascade and Olive streets, which will be connected to a 6.2 metre communal driveway.

Parking will be made up of 27 garaged spaces, 26 tandem spaces and 55 visitor spaces.

"Open space for the development is provided in the form of private open space and communal open space," the application notes.

"Private open space areas continue to be provided in the form of ground level courtyards positioned at the rear of each townhouse and first floor balconies to selected units.

"An emphasis is placed on private open space areas with an average of 46.6m2 of ground level private open space allocated to each unit.

They are being built on an empty block of land in Raceview.

"Communal open space areas are designed to provide two separate areas which

serve different purposes.

"The communal open space area in the eastern area of the site comprises open space and a pedestrian path, providing opportunities for outdoor recreation, while the area provided in the southern part of the site includes a number of lifestyle amenities including a pool, gym and patio, and provides opportunities for physical recreation and outdoor dining.

"The proposed communal open space constitutes high quality, usable open space and includes amenities such as a pool and gym.

"The subject site is also located within 250m walking distance of Pat Hayes Park which includes children's play equipment, a sporting court, soccer facilities and a cricket pitch.

"As such, each unit within the proposed development is afforded improved opportunities for

private and communal recreation."

