Construction commences on new 1000+ bed prison expansion

The first stages of construction of a new 1000+ bed men's prison in the Lockyer Valley commenced this week with fencing going up on the site.

The $653 million expansion to the Southern Queensland Correctional Centre at Spring Creek is estimated to be completed in 2023, providing 1000 workers with employment throughout construction and creating more than 600 permanent jobs.

Simon Hughes, Project Director at John Holland, said at the Lockyer Valley Chamber of Commerce breakfast on Wednesday that the project would help address overcrowding in the Queensland prison and corrections system.

John Holland Project Director, Simon Hughes, discusses Stage Two of the Southern Queensland Correctional Centre at the Lockyer Valley Chamber of Commerce Breakfast on February 17, 2021. Photo: Hugh Suffell.

Mr Hughes said the facility would adopt a health and rehabilitation operating model to enhance safer communities as well through mental health and drug and alcohol rehabilitation programs.

Initial site establishment and the construction of fencing begun this week on the 220,00 m2 site.

Southern Queensland Correctional Centre Stage 2 development commences in Spring Creek. Photo: Hugh Suffell.

The prison extension will be made up of 33 new low-rise buildings, secure perimeter fencing and a new car park.

Mr Hughes said procurement for the main works was from now until September, before construction commenced in January next year.

Local businesses have already begun to benefit from the build with office supplies, furniture and site office electrical equipment all being procured locally, Mr Hughes said.

Southern Queensland Correctional Centre Stage 2 development commences in Spring Creek. Photo: Hugh Suffell.

When asked about how local contractors and suppliers will play their part during construction, Mr Hughes said there was “no hiding” the fact that the project would need some “specialist contractors” to be able to deliver it.

“We are making sure the supply chain are aware about using local resources and material,” Mr Hughes said.

He added one of the key targets of John Holland’s prison construction was to “network”, bring subcontractors together with the local community and suppliers.

Southern Queensland Correctional Centre Stage 2 development commences in Spring Creek. Photo: Hugh Suffell.

State Member for Lockyer Jim McDonald asked Mr Hughes to explain further the difference between a 125 kilometre “local target” for procurement and another 50 kilometre “key focus”.

Mr Hughes said there was a target for 50 per cent of procurement to come from a 50 kilometre radius.

“We don’t want to be the big contractor from out of town that brings all its contractors and suppliers with it,” Mr Hughes said.

“We want those larger contractors to network locally,” Mr Hughes said.



Other targets the project hopes to achieve include a 15 per cent training target, made up of 120 apprentices and 33 trainees in addition to a 3 per cent indigenous engagement target.

