BUILDING: Keema Automotive Group plans to build an ultra-modern dealership at Augustine Heights to fill a service gap in the eastern end of Ipswich.
Council News

Construction close on city's new prestigious car dealership

Hayden Johnson
by
13th Apr 2018 10:58 AM

WORK on a planned prestigious new-car showroom in Ipswich could begin within months as Keema Automotive Group moves closer to selecting a builder.

Located near McDonalds on Augusta Parkway, the "ultra-modern” car dealership is brainchild of prominent Brisbane car dealer Ted Van Riel.

Mr Van Riel said tenders were being assessed and the dealership would fill a service gap in the city's eastern end.

"There's a tremendous population there now in Springfield and Augustine Heights which is not served by a new or used car operation,” Mr Van Riel said

"There's market demand but we're going in there to fill it.”

Stage 1 involves two car showrooms, twelve service bays, office space and 114 car parks while a second stage would include an additional showroom, twelve service bays and 46 car spaces.

Mr Van Riel could not confirm what vehicles would be sold at the dealership, with negotiations ongoing.

It is expected more than 100 people will be employed.

Division 2 Councillor Paul Tully said the development would "create a new vehicle outlet for the first time across the Springfield region”.

"This will be a tremendous boost for Ipswich's eastern suburbs particularly Augustine Heights,” he said.

"I expect more high-quality developments like this with Springfield still at only half of its ultimate planned size.”

