Construction begins on 20,000sq m retail precinct

Sod turning of the Yamanto Central Shopping Centre. DMA Partners managing director Ryan Anderson, Chey Mesh from Coles, JM Kelly Group director Jim Kelly, Main Brace Constructions managing director Rob Doust, JMK Retail general manager Vicki Leavy and Property (Kmart) general manager Ben Smith.

WORK has begun on the 25 hectare Yamanto Central development after the first sod was officially turned on the centre’s first stage.

The 20,000sq m retail precinct on Warwick Rd will feature national retailers Coles and Kmart, a Rackley Swimming school, health services, fitness centres, a market style fresh food precinct, casual outdoor dining, 50 specialty stores and 950 free carparks all built over several levels.

The centre is expected to open in early 2021.

JMK Retail and development management group DMA Partners are overseeing the project.

JMK Retail general manager Vicki Leavy described Yamanto Central as being “our most inspiring and exciting development to date”.

“Yamanto Central is set to deliver the greater Yamanto district an epicentre with a long-waited, immersive, social precinct that has been thoughtfully designed to energise the local community to embrace as their own,” Ms Leavy said.

“As the catalyst for what the Yamanto Central will grow from, this next-generation subregional shopping centre is set to be a hive of activity delivering much needed retail amenity to one of the fasted growing regions of Australia.

“Yamanto Central is centrally located catering to the existing trade area of 48,000 underserviced residents, who are incredibly excited for the development to be completed.”

Coles supermarkets is one of the centre’s biggest tenants, providing up to 80 new jobs.

Coles State Property manager Andrew Zellar said he was excited to offer an exciting new shopping experience for shoppers.

“Coles is committed to the growing Ipswich community and we’re delighted to work with the developer to bring a state-of-the-art supermarket to Yamanto, which will create more than 80 new retail jobs when completed, as well as new jobs during the construction period,” Mr Zellar said.

“The new market-style store will offer a tailored range and will feature an in-store bakery, open-style meat counter with a qualified butcher, gourmet deli and large fresh produce area.”

A further 100 jobs will be available at the Kmart store.

Kmart Property general manager Ben Smith said a number of roles will be advertised for job seekers of all ages.

“We will start recruitment late next year, or early 2021, and we will be recruiting more than 100 team members, mostly from the local community,” Mr Smith said.

“It will be a mix of full time, part time and casual positions, so there will be lots of opportunities to be part of the Kmart store here at Yamanto.

“We will feature our latest and greatest range and products for the store opening in mid 2021.

“This new store will be the latest Kmart format, so having our three worlds which is clothing, kids and toys.

“We have found people have to travel over 10km to shop at a Kmart store, so we are really excited to open a Kmart to our local customers here in Yamanto.

“Hopefully they will be just as excited as we will be in 18 months time.”